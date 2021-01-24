$760,000.00 in Sales Expected for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to announce $760,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $440,000.00 to $1.07 million. Gevo posted sales of $6.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year sales of $5.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 million to $6.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.38 million, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $10.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Gevo in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 3.56. Gevo has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gevo in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Gevo by 179.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Gevo by 534.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 88,027 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gevo in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

