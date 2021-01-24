$71.42 Million in Sales Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will announce sales of $71.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.80 million and the highest is $72.04 million. Digi International posted sales of $62.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year sales of $297.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.37 million to $299.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $289.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.04 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

DGII has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Sidoti lowered Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digi International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

DGII stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 156,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,267. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $591.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. Digi International has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $20.35.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $1,358,754.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,581.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 42,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $730,417.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,857.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,501 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Digi International by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Digi International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

