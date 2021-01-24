$7.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will post sales of $7.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.78 billion and the lowest is $6.71 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $9.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year sales of $23.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.08 billion to $26.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $35.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.98.

Shares of Plains GP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.44. 3,175,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 270.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its position in Plains GP by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 94,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $4,701,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 23.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Plains GP by 11.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

