$62.36 Million in Sales Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to post sales of $62.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.50 million. Univest Financial reported sales of $58.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year sales of $250.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $249.69 million to $250.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $239.35 million, with estimates ranging from $236.94 million to $241.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $65.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.85 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UVSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Univest Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $684.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.09. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In related news, Director William S. Aichele sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $165,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $28,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 19,315 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 35,797 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

