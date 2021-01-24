$615.97 Million in Sales Expected for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to announce $615.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $638.60 million and the lowest is $565.79 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported sales of $365.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $4.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMG. Raymond James upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,187,000 after purchasing an additional 661,231 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,177,000 after purchasing an additional 248,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 104.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 91,855 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $12,687,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 408,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after purchasing an additional 76,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

SMG traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.00. The stock had a trading volume of 310,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.92. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $231.67.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

