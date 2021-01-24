$612.89 Million in Sales Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to announce sales of $612.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $623.43 million and the lowest is $593.10 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $535.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.78 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

Shares of SITE traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.87. The company had a trading volume of 179,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,263. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.36 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.92. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $177.09.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.4% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 565,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,985,000 after purchasing an additional 255,544 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5,337.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 143,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,125,000 after acquiring an additional 98,534 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 258.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,361,000 after acquiring an additional 84,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,398,000 after acquiring an additional 79,316 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.