$60.51 Million in Sales Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to report $60.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.50 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $143.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $266.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.53 million to $273.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $384.60 million, with estimates ranging from $377.70 million to $396.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

In other news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $111,019.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,588.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $546,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,629 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 79.8% in the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,162,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,082 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $1,971,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.