$595.97 Million in Sales Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will post sales of $595.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $570.92 million to $609.76 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $531.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.51). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.33 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seeyond grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $30.18 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.14.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

