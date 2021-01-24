5,834 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.7% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The company has a market cap of $200.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

