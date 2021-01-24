$466.81 Million in Sales Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to post $466.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $459.20 million to $481.81 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $444.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $459.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.08 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

NYSE:INVH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.02. 2,214,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,514,474. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.97, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 65,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,050,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 802,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,474,000 after buying an additional 37,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,633,000 after buying an additional 11,151,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $596,000.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

