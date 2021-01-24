$4.31 Million in Sales Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will announce $4.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.54 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $5.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 million to $14.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.77 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $14.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%.

BCYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

BCYC stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.80. 198,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,618. The firm has a market cap of $474.25 million, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,024,910.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 9,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $196,304.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,189 shares in the company, valued at $344,983.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,572,913. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,277,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.