$4.31 Million in Sales Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will announce $4.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.54 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $5.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 million to $14.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.77 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $14.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%.

BCYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

BCYC stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.80. 198,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,618. The firm has a market cap of $474.25 million, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,024,910.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 9,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $196,304.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,189 shares in the company, valued at $344,983.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,572,913. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,277,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

