$389.77 Million in Sales Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report sales of $389.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $393.80 million and the lowest is $386.00 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $431.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. FMR LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $62.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.12.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

