$38.65 Million in Sales Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will report $38.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.19 million and the highest is $39.00 million. Repay reported sales of $33.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $152.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.79 million to $153.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $185.44 million, with estimates ranging from $182.40 million to $187.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

RPAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of Repay stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.69. 1,105,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,160. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.44. Repay has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.62 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at $966,138.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Repay during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Repay during the second quarter worth about $74,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repay during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repay during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

