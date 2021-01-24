3,288 Shares in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the third quarter worth $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the third quarter worth $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the third quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Appian by 277.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Appian by 26.7% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other Appian news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $574,556.92. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $1,088,010.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,697 shares of company stock worth $52,463,081. 46.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $204.85 on Friday. Appian Co. has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $216.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.45 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.31.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

