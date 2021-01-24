$321.98 Million in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to post sales of $321.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $452.11 million. NextEra Energy Partners reported sales of $206.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $946.00 million to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

NYSE:NEP opened at $84.99 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average of $63.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -59.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,794 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after buying an additional 15,282 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 424.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,134 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 45,434 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 61.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,617 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 24.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,789 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.