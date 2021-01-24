$27.23 Million in Sales Expected for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to report sales of $27.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.21 million to $28.24 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $38.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $144.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $143.18 million to $145.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $149.71 million, with estimates ranging from $145.59 million to $153.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $28.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.83 million.

ASC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pareto Securities cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.79.

ASC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.35. 208,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,554. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $111.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 139.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,196,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,875 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 638,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 412,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 27,603 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 9.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 376,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

