25 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after purchasing an additional 63,728 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,713,000 after purchasing an additional 49,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 676,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $994,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,845.50.

GOOG opened at $1,901.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,934.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,767.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,628.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

