$21.30 Million in Sales Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will announce $21.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.50 million. Investar reported sales of $18.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $84.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.89 million to $84.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $83.49 million, with estimates ranging from $82.18 million to $84.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Investar by 34.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Investar by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investar by 14.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Investar by 96.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investar by 10.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISTR traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 25,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Investar has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.36%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

