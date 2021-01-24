$2.49 Billion in Sales Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will report sales of $2.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the highest is $2.59 billion. AGCO reported sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year sales of $8.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.86 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AGCO from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.84.

NYSE:AGCO traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $114.09. The stock had a trading volume of 706,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,256. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.88. AGCO has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $118.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $186,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,318.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $10,518,155.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,822,290.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,968 shares of company stock worth $22,770,653. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,768,000 after purchasing an additional 366,732 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of AGCO by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

