$2.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25. Athene posted earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Athene’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATH shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athene by 105.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Athene by 15.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the third quarter worth $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the third quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the third quarter worth $191,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATH stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.29. 732,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,114. Athene has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

