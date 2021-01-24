1irstcoin Trading Down 9% This Week (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $30.03 million and approximately $74,080.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002666 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00104751 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000987 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00016285 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.38 or 0.00327088 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00025774 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 95.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,968,585 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

