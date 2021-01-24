$193.10 Million in Sales Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will announce $193.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $189.00 million and the highest is $199.30 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $720.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $708.37 million to $754.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $806.76 million, with estimates ranging from $711.00 million to $901.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on WLL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

WLL traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $24.74. 488,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,296. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $28.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 910,219 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 4,569.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,633 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,230,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,260,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $12,627,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

