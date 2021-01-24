$189.68 Million in Sales Expected for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report $189.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $191.80 million. Chegg posted sales of $125.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $628.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $627.40 million to $630.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $778.60 million, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $783.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chegg.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHGG. Bank of America boosted their target price on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded down $3.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.87. 2,006,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. Chegg has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $104.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.76.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $1,977,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,971,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,240,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $2,287,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.