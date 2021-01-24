16,288 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Purchased by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,288 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 105,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 70,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 695.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.68.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $19,895,226.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at $22,722,219.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $7,607,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 384,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,267,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,665,961 shares of company stock valued at $118,546,047 over the last 90 days. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

