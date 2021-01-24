$139.38 Million in Sales Expected for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will report sales of $139.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.76 million to $143.87 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $138.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year sales of $576.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $571.69 million to $580.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $607.13 million, with estimates ranging from $594.79 million to $613.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Iridium Communications.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRDM. Raymond James upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sidoti cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 46,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,551,426.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,979,957.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 359,579 shares of company stock valued at $12,313,627. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,742,000 after purchasing an additional 54,972 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Iridium Communications by 30.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 103.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 27,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,785 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRDM traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.00. 1,025,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,431. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $50.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.