1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.83.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.86 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $751,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,432,784.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 946,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,572,926.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,100 shares of company stock worth $2,549,694 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 134,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

