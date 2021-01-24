$1.72 EPS Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to post $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $2.13. D.R. Horton reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $10.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $10.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Truist upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, 140166 upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.09.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,461.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHI opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $81.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average is $70.79.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

