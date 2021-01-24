$1.45 EPS Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will announce $1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.36. Science Applications International reported earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

Science Applications International stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.90. The stock had a trading volume of 196,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,521. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,845.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $494,324.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.