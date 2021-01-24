-$1.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to report ($1.44) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.54). Cinemark reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 754.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of ($4.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($4.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.14. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

NYSE CNK opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.61.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,708.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 361.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,333,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,608 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,496,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cinemark by 65.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 651,644 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 110.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 641,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 184.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 930,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 603,394 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

