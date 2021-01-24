$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will post $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.12 billion. JELD-WEN posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year sales of $4.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

JELD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded JELD-WEN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 103.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,129,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,176 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 110.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 927,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 486,259 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $5,374,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,728,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 154,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 107,100 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JELD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.37. The stock had a trading volume of 274,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

