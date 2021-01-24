$0.71 EPS Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $53.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABTX shares. TheStreet upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allegiance Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $36.47. The stock had a trading volume of 98,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,723. The stock has a market cap of $745.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $38.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $66,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $58,464.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,660.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,100 shares of company stock worth $267,869. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 15,262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,779,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,220,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,991,000 after buying an additional 39,487 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth $372,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

