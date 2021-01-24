$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Vista Outdoor reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 204.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSTO. Cowen raised Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2,674.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 359,618 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,729,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.9% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,064,000 after buying an additional 207,376 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 160.5% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 167,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 267.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 203,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 148,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,356. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.40.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.