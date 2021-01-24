$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will report $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Stericycle reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $68.96 on Thursday. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.55.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

