$0.62 EPS Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.69. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $363.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Argus raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.09.

NYSE VNO opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.15. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 163.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 220.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

