-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to post ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.45). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

NRIX stock opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.53. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $52.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $138,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $221,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

