-$0.45 EPS Expected for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to report earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). OptiNose reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($2.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 294.64% and a negative net margin of 230.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

OPTN stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.03. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 37,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $166,621.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 10,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $46,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,283.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,734 shares of company stock valued at $688,312 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in OptiNose by 42.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,447 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in OptiNose by 15.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in OptiNose by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 27,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OptiNose by 11.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in OptiNose by 31.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 51,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

