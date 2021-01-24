-$0.31 EPS Expected for Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.25). Capstone Turbine reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capstone Turbine.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. The company had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 million.

CPST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In related news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $27,462.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,694.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren Jamison acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $32,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 130,080 shares in the company, valued at $734,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,156 shares of company stock valued at $34,772. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPST. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine during the third quarter valued at $282,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 162.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 42,754 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. 11.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPST traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $12.23. 1,335,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,121. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. Capstone Turbine has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $135.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

