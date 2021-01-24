$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southern National Bancorp of Virginia.

Get Southern National Bancorp of Virginia alerts:

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SONA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $1,157,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 107,955 shares of company stock worth $1,243,476. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 30.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 14.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in the third quarter valued at about $389,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 1.4% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 235,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONA opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $311.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (SONA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.