$0.24 EPS Expected for PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.23. PRGX Global posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PRGX Global.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.59 million. PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.13%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRGX shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of PRGX Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGX. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PRGX Global by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 142,058 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PRGX Global by 467.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 134,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PRGX Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PRGX Global by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 29,179 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 19.9% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGX remained flat at $$7.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. 151,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,338. The company has a market cap of $179.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. PRGX Global has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $7.89.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

