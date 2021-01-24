-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). ESSA Pharma posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.79). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:EPIX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 233,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,875. ESSA Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $18.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $583.56 million, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 15.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Caxton Corp purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $1,869,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 5.9% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

