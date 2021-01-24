$0.16 EPS Expected for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings. The Descartes Systems Group posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Descartes Systems Group.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DSGX. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 117.93 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $63.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average of $56.43.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

