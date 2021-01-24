$0.04 EPS Expected for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Analysts expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. DHI Group reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on DHX. TheStreet lowered DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

DHI Group stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other DHI Group news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $71,223.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,784 shares in the company, valued at $255,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in DHI Group by 1,959.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in DHI Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 23,633 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in DHI Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

