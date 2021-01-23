Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CFO Sells $519,997.17 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $519,997.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 616,218 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,422.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Gerard Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zynga alerts:

On Monday, January 4th, James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $9,790,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, James Gerard Griffin sold 10,985 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $104,247.65.

Zynga stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $11.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,337,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,879,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 1,467.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.