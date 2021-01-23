Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Up 7.5%

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)’s share price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.54. Approximately 552,573 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 725,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZYXI. TheStreet lowered shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $609.36 million, a P/E ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,378 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Zynex by 305.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 32,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zynex by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

