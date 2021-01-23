ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck Sells 108,292 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold 108,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $5,057,236.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,057,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Friday, January 15th, Henry Schuck sold 291,708 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $13,322,304.36.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $16,564,000.00.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $316,008,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $167,078,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $924,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000.

ZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.