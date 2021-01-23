Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $7,325,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 29.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $163.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.35. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.