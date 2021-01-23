ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Down 14% Over Last 7 Days

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $5.08 million and $20,031.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00053275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00125874 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00073418 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00278776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00071220 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00040164 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH's total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,131,377,200 tokens. ZIMBOCASH's official website is www.zimbo.cash

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

