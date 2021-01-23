Zetacoin (ZET) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zetacoin has a market cap of $83,700.62 and approximately $4,849.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,198.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.66 or 0.01340639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.55 or 0.00539000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00044296 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002398 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,303,321 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.