Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. Zealand Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($5.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.58) by ($0.18). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 214.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%. The company had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 million. Research analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) by 320.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines in development stage focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

