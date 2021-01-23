ZCore Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,533.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, ZCore has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. ZCore has a market cap of $591,101.50 and $12,533.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore token can now be bought for about $0.0684 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZCore Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 8,642,168 tokens. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

